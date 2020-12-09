Lockdown in several areas as COVID cases rise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Owing to a rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, authorities have decided to impose lockdowns in several more areas of the city in a bid to contain the virus.
According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary & Secondary Health Department, "smart lockdowns" with controlled entry and exit points have been imposed in 55 areas of the city, reports Geo News
Due to the lockdown, all types of gatherings, including social and religious ones, will be completely banned across the city. On the other hand, medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, collection points, hospitals, and clinics will remain open 24 hours a day.
Shops selling essential items, including milk shops, meat shops, and bakeries will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm, the notification stated, adding that grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.
According to the notification, smart lockdowns will be imposed in the following areas of Lahore due to a high number of COVID-19 positive cases there.
Data Ganj Bakhsh Town
Street number 1, 613 Shadman Colony
Street 8, PWD Quarters, Mohalla/ Town Anarkali
Badar Din Chowk Street, Temple Road, Mozang
7A Zubeida Park, Maulana Maududi Street, Ichra
House No.17, Street 8, Mohalla/ Town Mohammadi Park
Shalimar Town
House No. 11, Street No. 2, Ahata Malik Basu, Sultanpura
Madina Colony Chowk, Gully NZ, Latif Marriage Hall
Samanabad Town
Main Street, B Block, Gulshan e Ravi
Bilal Street, E Block, Gulshan e Ravi
Street from House No. 250-285, G Block, Gulshan Ravi
Street No 218-323, Mohra Sharif, Bund Road
Main Street, Block 33, Sodiwal Colony, Multan Road
Arya Nagar, Bahawalpur House
34A, Poonch House, Bahawalpur House
Banker Street New Samanabad
Street No. 14, Moon Colony, Nadeem Shaheed Road
Stree from house No. 102-274, Ravi Block, Allama Iqbal Town
Street No. 1, House No. 245, Badar Block, Allama Iqbal Town
Street from House No. 91-111, Rachna Block, Allama Iqbal Town
Street from House No. 132-224, Nargis Block, Allama Iqbal Town
FBR Office near Noon Market, Allama Iqbal Town
Street from House No. 28A-34A, LDA Colony, Bastami Road
Street from House No. 387-398, N Block Samanabad
Street from House No. 153-453, Gulshan Block, Allama Iqbal Town
Street from House No. 21-98, Neelam Block, Allama Iqbal Town
Main Street from House No. 167, Asif Block, Allama Iqbal Town
Street from House No. 543-593, Raza Block, Allama Iqbal Town
Street from House No. 48-98, Sikandar Block, Allama Iqbal Town
Street from House No. 847-859, Ravi Block, Allama Iqbal Town
Street from House No. 306-314, Nishtar Block, Allama Iqbal Town
Street from House No. A64-75A, Wahdat Colony, Wahadat Road
Main Street, House No. 152B, New Muslim Town
Street from House No. 86A-87A, New Muslim Town
Street from House No. 266-304A, New Muslim Town
AIMC Hostel, Jinnah Hospital
Aziz Bhatti Town
Hajvery Scheme, Main Boulevard
Street No. 10 Ganj Bazar, Mughalpura
Street from House No. 61-70, Imperial-II Block, Paragon City
Street from House No. 198-207, Orchard Block, Paragon City
Allama Iqbal Town
Street No. 45-G Johar Town
Street W-44, Doctor's Society
Street Revenue Society House No. 55, Johar Town
House 617, Block D, Johar Town
House No. 29, NFC Society
Street H3, House No. 117, Wapda Town
House No. 580 H, Sabzazar Town
Street 0, House No. 313 Wapda Town
House No. 163-F, PIA Housing Society
House No. 702, Block J2 Johar Town
Main Street, House No. 5 Block 6-C, Wafaqi Colony
Street No. 181, Aabpara Society
Street No. 454, G-1 Johar Town
Main Street, House No. 215, Block D3, Wapda Town
Main Street House No. 787, Mohalla Nasheman-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme
45-J, DHA EME.