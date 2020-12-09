Lockdown in several areas as COVID cases rise

LAHORE:Owing to a rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, authorities have decided to impose lockdowns in several more areas of the city in a bid to contain the virus.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary & Secondary Health Department, "smart lockdowns" with controlled entry and exit points have been imposed in 55 areas of the city, reports Geo News

Due to the lockdown, all types of gatherings, including social and religious ones, will be completely banned across the city. On the other hand, medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, collection points, hospitals, and clinics will remain open 24 hours a day.

Shops selling essential items, including milk shops, meat shops, and bakeries will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm, the notification stated, adding that grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

According to the notification, smart lockdowns will be imposed in the following areas of Lahore due to a high number of COVID-19 positive cases there.

Data Ganj Bakhsh Town

Street number 1, 613 Shadman Colony

Street 8, PWD Quarters, Mohalla/ Town Anarkali

Badar Din Chowk Street, Temple Road, Mozang

7A Zubeida Park, Maulana Maududi Street, Ichra

House No.17, Street 8, Mohalla/ Town Mohammadi Park

Shalimar Town

House No. 11, Street No. 2, Ahata Malik Basu, Sultanpura

Madina Colony Chowk, Gully NZ, Latif Marriage Hall

Samanabad Town

Main Street, B Block, Gulshan e Ravi

Bilal Street, E Block, Gulshan e Ravi

Street from House No. 250-285, G Block, Gulshan Ravi

Street No 218-323, Mohra Sharif, Bund Road

Main Street, Block 33, Sodiwal Colony, Multan Road

Arya Nagar, Bahawalpur House

34A, Poonch House, Bahawalpur House

Banker Street New Samanabad

Street No. 14, Moon Colony, Nadeem Shaheed Road

Stree from house No. 102-274, Ravi Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street No. 1, House No. 245, Badar Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 91-111, Rachna Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 132-224, Nargis Block, Allama Iqbal Town

FBR Office near Noon Market, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 28A-34A, LDA Colony, Bastami Road

Street from House No. 387-398, N Block Samanabad

Street from House No. 153-453, Gulshan Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 21-98, Neelam Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Main Street from House No. 167, Asif Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 543-593, Raza Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 48-98, Sikandar Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 847-859, Ravi Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 306-314, Nishtar Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. A64-75A, Wahdat Colony, Wahadat Road

Main Street, House No. 152B, New Muslim Town

Street from House No. 86A-87A, New Muslim Town

Street from House No. 266-304A, New Muslim Town

AIMC Hostel, Jinnah Hospital

Aziz Bhatti Town

Hajvery Scheme, Main Boulevard

Street No. 10 Ganj Bazar, Mughalpura

Street from House No. 61-70, Imperial-II Block, Paragon City

Street from House No. 198-207, Orchard Block, Paragon City

Allama Iqbal Town

Street No. 45-G Johar Town

Street W-44, Doctor's Society

Street Revenue Society House No. 55, Johar Town

House 617, Block D, Johar Town

House No. 29, NFC Society

Street H3, House No. 117, Wapda Town

House No. 580 H, Sabzazar Town

Street 0, House No. 313 Wapda Town

House No. 163-F, PIA Housing Society

House No. 702, Block J2 Johar Town

Main Street, House No. 5 Block 6-C, Wafaqi Colony

Street No. 181, Aabpara Society

Street No. 454, G-1 Johar Town

Main Street, House No. 215, Block D3, Wapda Town

Main Street House No. 787, Mohalla Nasheman-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme

45-J, DHA EME.