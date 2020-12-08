IHC dismisses plea against CAA DG appointment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition filed against the appointment of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general and declared it non-maintainable. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had given orders for the appointment of the DG, then how the petitioner could seek contempt of court proceedings in this appointment.