Tue Dec 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

IHC dismisses plea against CAA DG appointment

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition filed against the appointment of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general and declared it non-maintainable. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had given orders for the appointment of the DG, then how the petitioner could seek contempt of court proceedings in this appointment.

