Human Rights Day observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government along with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) celebrated International Human Rights Day to raise public awareness on human rights principles and Pakistan’s national and international commitment to human rights, particularly marginalized communities including women, people with disabilities and transgender persons.

The event was attended by Masood Ahmad, secretary Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, representatives of Secretary Social Welfare Department, Directorate of Human Rights Khy-ber Pakhtunkhwa, transgender community, civil society organisations and United Nations Development Programme.

Speaking at the event, Masood Ahmad said the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taking possible measures to ensure human rights of its citizens and especially those who are vulnerable and marginalized.

He further said that although International Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 each year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking the opportunity to observe and celebrate human rights progress and international human rights day for the entirety of this week.

He also distributed relief packages to transgender people and persons with disabilities whose incomes were affected by the prevailing Covid crisis.