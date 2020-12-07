close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
December 7, 2020

Rain in twin cities from tomorrow

National

December 7, 2020

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday predicted that a rain spell in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would start from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Talking to this agency, PMD Spokesman Khalid Malik said the rain spell would enter in northern areas from Sunday evening which would cover areas Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree that would continue till Wednesday.

He further said that a continental air would prevail over most parts of the country. Minimum temperature’s recorded in (°C): Parachinar, Leh -06°C, Gupis, Skardu, Kalam -02°C, Astore, Bagrote and Ziarat -01°C.

