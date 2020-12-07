No question about integrity of Sindh, says governor as he marks Sindh Culture Day





Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that there is no question about the integrity of Sindh as the province is a single entity and it will continue to remain so.

The governor made these remarks on Sunday while speaking at a programme to mark Sindh Culture Day 2020 at the Governor House. He said that being the sons of the soil, the rulers would utilise the best of their abilities to upgrade the standard of living of the residents of Sindh and to ensure maximum facilities to them.

“We were born on this land as our graves will also be on this motherland. There might be personal and political differences among us but we are one and will remain so for our motherland. This unity reflects our love for the native land,” Ismail maintained.

He said the residents of Sindh in the present day had been overwhelmingly showing their affection for the culture of their motherland as they all stood united leaving aside their ethnic, linguistic, political, communal, and party differences.

“I pray that this show of unity becomes perpetual so that we continue to contribute towards the development of our motherland,” the governor said, adding that everyone living in Sindh was a native of the province.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was always concerned about the development and prosperity of Sindh. The PM had recently unveiled a massive and historic package for the development and progress of the capital city of Sindh, Ismail said and promised that more packages would be unveiled for other cities of the province in a similar manner.

“Especially the condition of the cities of Hyderabad and Sukkur in Sindh will soon be transformed as this will be done under the vision of the prime minister to end discrimination of every sort across the country.”

Island’s issue

Ismail said that the Bundal Island situated off the coast of Karachi was an integral part of Sindh and it would remain so in the future as well. He claimed that the federal and Sindh governments were in harmony to develop the island in question.

He said the island would become a source of prosperity for the entire province and different projects and industries would be established there including fishing plants. The governor said that up to 150,000 youths of the province would get employment opportunities as a result of the island’s development. He added that island had an area of 8,000 acres as it was expected that it would attract investment to the tune of 50 billion dollars.

According to Ismail, the geographical location of the island was so promising that with the passage of time, it would attract more foreign investment. “People will forget Dubai once this island is developed,” he said.

He remarked that an island of Sri Lanka having 800 acres of land had attracted investment to the tune of 14 billion dollars. “While our island is much bigger and a lot more attractive than

the Sri Lankan island.”

Nasir Shah’s statement

On the occasion of Sindh Culture Day, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the culture of Sindh was the oldest and greatest culture of the world.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said Sindh’s land and its culture were guarantors of peace and security in the world. He said that on the cultural day, the history of Sindh should also be saluted along with its culture.

Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of different cultures, the information minister said, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party was the guardian and guarantor of that bouquet. He remarked that the Sindh government had exposed the culture of Sindh in the world. The history of Sindh had shown that its people had never invaded any other land, he said.

Shah asked the people to wear Sindhi cap and Ajrak to mark the day but also appealed to them to celebrate the day while following all the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.