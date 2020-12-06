Bilawal directs PPP: Multan to host receptions for jailed workers

MULTAN: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has instructed PPP Multan city for hosting receptions in the honour of jailed party workers.

Bilawal directed the Multan PPP for holding reception ceremonies and corner meetings should continue until Lahore’s PDM’s Jalsa on December 13. The party workers should fully prepare for joining another record-breaking PDM’s public meeting in Lahore, he added. He was talking to party’s city president Malik Nasim Labar on phone, he said the party workers were highly respectable to the party and they deserve a due protocol as a reward for sacrificing for the party, Malik Nasim Labar told The News Saturday. He said nearly 50 PPP workers were arrested and jailed ahead of the PDM Multan meeting. He said police have nominated more than 50 PDM workers in the FIRs. At least 2500 to 3000 unidentified workers were nominated in the FIRs. Labar said police have also registered cases against all the four sons of former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani including Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Syed Ali Musa Gilani, MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani and Syed Ali Qasim Gilani. He said police had subjected Ali Qasim Gilani to physical torture because he was heading the PDM meeting organising committee. Police had arrested, handcuffed him and sent him to jail. Labar said the Multan Jalsa had completely paralysed the PTI-led ‘selected’ rulers and exposed their undemocratic politics. The Punjab government used state machinery to prevent the Jalsa but the flood of people removed all the barriers and finally reached the Ghanta Ghar Chowk. He said lists of arrested workers were being prepared to invite them to the mass reception today (Sunday) at the party’s city secretariat in Labar House.