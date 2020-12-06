Faiza Bibi earns 1st position in BA Part-1 exams

PESHAWAR: The students of Government Girls Degree College, Dabgari, excelled in Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part-1 annual examination as the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Peshawar, announced the result for the session-2019-2020.

Principal of the college, Zubia Qamar, said that a student Faiza Bibi, daughter of Atiq-ur-Rahman, obtained 203 marks out of 285 and took first position.

She said another student Sara Bibi obtained 201 marks and stood second.

The student of Government Girls Degree College, Gulshan Rahman, Peshawar, Wajeeha Hussain, daughter of Hussain Khan, also got second position in the examination by obtaining 201 marks, she said.

Zubia Qamar lauded teaching staff and students for their hard work and support of their parents and expressed the hope that the students would achieve distinctions in the future as well.