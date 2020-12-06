Corona situation dangerous, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that the second wave of the Covid-19 has resulted in 19,941 positive coronavirus cases in the province and all the new cases have surfaced during the last two months.

He said 540 new cases and 22 deaths have been reported during the last 24 hours. He was addressing a press conference at CM’s office here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that 20 lakh 60 thousand corona tests have so far been conducted in Punjab, including 13,000 tests conducted the previous day. He said that the proliferation ratio of positive corona tests has increased from 3 per cent to 10 percent which is an alarming. More than 2000 smart lockdowns were imposed in Punjab including more than 625 in Lahore. If the numbers of corona patients increased at the same speed there will be no other way to take strict measures again, he said.

He said that number of corona patients in Lahore has increased.

Lahore is on the top of the list with regard to corona patients. The government is taking serious measures for protecting people from coronavirus. Hospitals allocated for the treatment of corona patients have been reactivated. Ventilators and other facilities are being provided in these hospitals. Funds of more than one billion rupees have been provided to the health department. All the teaching hospitals have been restored on their position of June. HDUs have been restored in the hospitals. The order has been given to procure more anti-corona injections. Field hospitals of 300 oxygen beds have been reactivated in EXPO centre LHR. Punjab has 1400 ventilators out of which 600 have been reserved for the corona patients, the CM said.

To a question, Usman Buzdar the situation is quite dangerous. Courts and NCOC has given decisions with regard to public gatherings. The administration will take decisions regarding public gatherings according to the law. The government will take every step in accordance according to law.

To another question, he said in the light according to the NCOC and court’s decisions gatherings are illegal.

How the holding of illegal gatherings be allowed? No one can hold a larger public gathering than PTI, he said. Answering another question, he said if anybody wants to move no-confidence then the same be deposited in the assembly. The move will be countered if no confidence is moved in the assembly. Action will be taken according to the law on the violation of corona SOPs. PTI has also stopped holding its public meetings. The action is taken on the violation of SOPs in markets. The government does not want to be strict and wants the business activates should continue. If SOPs have not been followed then more strict measures will be taken. The number of patients is increasing in hospitals. More good news will be given with regard to Lahore. Major initiatives will be taken for the development of Lahore, the CM said.

Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid and SACM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were present.