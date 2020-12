AG’s report on coronavirus spending echoes in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly witnessed heated debate on Friday over the Auditor General’s report regarding the provincial Health Department and alleged irregularities in spending on the treatment of the coronavirus patients.

Opposition leader Mohammad Akram Khan Durrani while speaking on his call attention notice said the government and department concerned had committed irregularities in spending on coronavirus treatment and prevention. “Funds are being released to irrelevant and irresponsible people and there are no proper arrangements in hospitals for this task,” he alleged.

He said people were being harassed in the name of Covid-19 while the bazaars and markets were closed without prior notice. The business community is suffering and the education system has come to a halt due to the wrong policies of the rulers, he stated.

Reading out the 85 paras from the Auditor General’s report 2015-16, Durrani said misappropriation of millions of rupees had been identified in the Health Department’s spending.

The treasury and opposition members exchanged barbs when Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra objected to Akram Khan Durrani’s utterances, saying according to rules there should be no speech over call attention notice. The minister said after the call attention he should be given the floor to offer a reply.

He said the Auditor General’s report was in process and would come to the Public Accounts Committee when finalized. The opposition should have discussed the situation with the secretary health in time instead of holding public meetings, he added. He said the purchases for tackling Covid-19 were made in an emergency and those responsible would be brought to book if any irregularities were found. He said the government wanted to provide free healthcare facilities to the people and the whole population of the province would get an Insaf Health Card by the end of January.

Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan also objected to the report, saying the opposition leader shared something that wasn’t unauthentic.

Earlier, the assembly members including Akram Khan Durrani, Inayatullah Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Nighat Orakzai, Khushdil Khan and Shaukat Yousufzai paid glowing tributes to former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. Fateha was offered for the departed soul of Zafarullah Jamali, ex-MPA Dr Zakirullah Khan and the wife of MPA Fazle Shakoor Khan.