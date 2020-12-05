Workers’ Participation Amendment Ordinance 2020 approved

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar formally approved the Workers’ Participation Amendment Ordinance 2020 on Friday.

According to the ordinance, all private limited companies will be required to distribute 5% of the annual profit to the workers. Out of which, after the individual payments, all the remaining amount will be bound to be deposited in the Private Limited Companies Workers Welfare Funds. This amount will be spent only for the welfare of the workers in the shape of residential colonies, schools, dispensaries and various other facilities. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said the government has taken a major decision regarding the welfare of the employees of private limited companies.

All private limited companies will be bound to distribute 5% of their annual profits to the workers. The safety of the employees of all private limited companies will be ensured and the agencies will take action against the responsible, he said.