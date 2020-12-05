Mian Iftikhar says PTI govt bound to go

NOWSHERA: The opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) staged a rally here on Friday as part of the anti-government

campaign.

The protest was staged at the Shobra Chowk which was attended by leaders and members of the PDM.

Spokesman for PDM and Awami National Party (ANP) secretary-general Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Qari Muhammad Aslam of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Liaqat Shabab of Pakistan People’s Party and others spoke on the occasion.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the people of the country were suffering because of what he believed was poor governance, incompetence and rampant corruption during the last two years rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said the present government was bound to go as more time to these rulers would bring devastation in the country which the people cannot afford

The nationalist politician said a meeting of the PDM leaders to be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman on December 8 would finalize the arrangements for the December 13 public meeting in Lahore and prepare a line of action to be followed after that.