Cop among two killed over enmity in Swat

MINGORA: Two people, including a police constable, were killed and another two sustained injuries in a firing incident at a mosque in Islampura locality here on Friday.

It was learnt that people were offering condolences on the death of a person at a mosque in Islampura when armed men opened fire on them.

A constable Nisar Jan and a retired police inspector Tahir Khan were killed on the spot. Two people identified as Sikandar and Aleem Shah were injured in the incident. The dead and the injured belonged to the group. According to the police, the firing incident was the result of enmity. The dead and the injured were taken to the Saidu Sharif Hospital. The accused fled the scene.