Nasir jumps 65 places in PSA rankings

KARACHI: Former national number one squash player Nasir Iqbal jumped to 169th international ranking from 234th.

Nasir won eight consecutive international satellite events this year, which enabled him to rise 65 places, according to the rankings released by Professional Squash Association (PSA) for the month of December.

It is to be noted that Nasir resumed his international career this year after completing the four-year ban imposed on him by World Anti Doing Agency (WADA) for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Meanwhile, other top players of the country have also improved their rankings. Tayyab Aslam moved to 43rd place.

Ammad Fareed moved to 103rd position and Farhan Zaman got 114th ranking position, while Danish Atlas jumped to 120th from 136th.