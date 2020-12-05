Shoaib, Ahmed lose ITF Junior doubles title

ISLAMABAD: Unseeded Aarav Samrat Hada and Aki Zuben Rawat of Nepal scooped up Boys’ doubles title of ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships upsetting top-seeded local pair of Muhammad Shoaib and Ahmed Kamil in an entertaining three-set match here at the PTF SDA Tennis Complex Friday.

Nepali pair won 3-6, 6-2(10-8). Shoaib and Ahmed won the first set 6-3 by breaking the opening serve of Aarav. Aarav and Aki won the second set 6-2 by breaking the third game of Ahmed. The match was decided on a super tie-break, which was won by Aarav and Aki with a score of 10-8. The match lasted 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Girls’ singles title of the event was lifted by Arina Valitova of Russia, who defeated Abhilasha Bista of Nepal 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets.

Arina looked in fine touch and won the first set easily with a score of 6-1 by breaking 2nd, 4th, and 6th game of Abhilasha. The Russian girl hit a number of winners from the baseline and was in full command in the second set as she kept the same pressure winning it 6-2 by breaking 3rd, 5th and 7th game of Abhilasha. The match lasted for one hour.

Special Secretary IPC Dr Arshad Mehmood graced the occasion as chief guest along with Guest of Honour PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan and distributed prizes amongst the winners.

The special secretary also visited the PTF Secretariat and witnessed the new synthetic courts.

Results: Boys’ doubles final: Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) & Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) & Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 3-6, 6-2(10-8). Girls’ singles final: Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-1, 6-2.