Fri Dec 04, 2020
December 4, 2020

Obituary

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Arbab Sadaqat Khan, father of provincial leader of the Awami National Party and former candidate for National Assembly NA-27, Peshawar, Arbab Tahir Nadim Khan, passed away on Thursday.

His funeral prayer was held at his native village Lala Killay, Peshawar. A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

The deceased was also father of Arbab Rasikh Kaleem and Arbab Ezaz Jaseem Khan and father-in-law of Arbab Naseer Khan and Arbab Asif Khan.

Qul for the deceased will be held at the hujra of Arbab Nadim Khan, Lala Killay, Peshawar, tomorrow.

