Functions arranged to mark international day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/TANK: Speakers on Thursday urged the government to raise the job quota for the persons with disabilities in the government departments while pointing to the mounting number of such people living in abject poverty in the Waziristan region and elsewhere.

The demand was made as various functions were arranged in Dera and Tank on Thursday to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, December 3.

In Dera Ismail Khan, a ceremony was held with the collaboration of “SAHARA”, a non-governmental organization.

The function was attended by the members of civil society, journalists and a number of people with disabilities.

Speaking as chief guest Dera Ismail Khan Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada urged the people to realize the significance of the event with responsibility on the part of every individual to create awareness on the issues faced by the special persons in society.

He maintained that almost every individual in the society at some point in life could face permanent or temporary disability.

“We must join hands to mark this event with the reiteration to work for the rehabilitation of such people”, he added.

The special persons on this occasion planted saplings in line with “Clean and Green Pakistan”.

Earlier, Aamer Sohail, the executive of the organisation, briefed the participants on certain issues faced by the individuals working for the well-being of persons with disabilities.

In Tank, a function was arranged by a welfare society of handicapped and retarded people at the Political Compound (the premises housing the office of the deputy commissioner of South Waziristan.

The participants included elders of the Mahsud tribe, journalists, members of the civil society and people with disabilities.

South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Khattak spoke at the function and highlighted the importance of the event.

Javed Khan Mahsud, the chief organiser of welfare society, talked about persons who suffered disabilities after stepping on landmines in South Waziristan.

Javed Mahsud said hundreds of thousands of people suffered disabilities during terrorism in the tribal areas, adding most of them were women and children.

He said the retarded population included polio victims, as still, the area was not polio-free.

Javed Mehsud appealed to the government to raise the employment quota in government departments in view of the mounting numbers of special persons living in abject poverty in the Waziristan region.