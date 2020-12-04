Economy and us

Before coming into power, the PTI had set high expectations and gave hopes to the people. But, it was unable to keep its promises and perform satisfactorily. The problem of rising inflation is not new. Almost every government failed to take proper steps to improve the economy. But this year, the situation was terrible, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the high rate of unemployment. What is even more worrying is the fact that the government is more focused on other issue and is not paying attention to the problems created by rising inflation. People who are from low-income households are facing so many issues. The nation is eagerly waiting for the authorities to do something about the problem of rising inflation. We are hoping that we will see a better and an economically stronger 2021. If the government fails to pay attention to this issue of high importance, the people will not trust it anymore.

Ayesha Sheikh

Karachi