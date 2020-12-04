TME achieving 100% online student attendance

Islamabad : The Millennium Education (TME) — a leading education system has extended the access from the classroom environment to the learner’s home through ‘Connecting Classrooms’ via MATRIX - Learning Management System that has digitalised the learning processes for its students nationwide and will bridge any gaps among its stakeholders; the classroom, the teacher and the learner, says a press release.

Thousands of learners are attending online classes following a proper timetable across different campuses of TME nationwide. Even by being confined to their homes, learners are passionate about learning and attending their online school regularly. TME has been successful in achieving 100% attendance through its teacher driven LMS online education; which is what an educational institution aims to achieve during such extraordinary times of global crises. Grasping student’s attention and ensuring they attend Online school regularly is a big challenge.

However, TME has been able to motivate its students to be regular by giving them access to their own LMS portal which details the provision of online virtual classroom functionality. Moreover, the user interface is extremely user-friendly where parents and learners are provided with grade and subject wise links to access online learning, study material, printable worksheets, classwork updates, reinforcement plans, virtual classrooms, tutorials, home-study updates, assessments records and e progress cards.

The Millennium Education has perpetually invested in promoting e-education and ubiquity of the provision to ensure ‘the learner’ and ‘the teacher’ is not at loss during any stage of the teaching and learning process.

The teachers of The Millennium Education have been equipped with 21st Century tools for teaching and learning and at this time of need, TME is ready to take the challenge of a providing a non-stop learning to its students through the inclusion of digitalization of the course and classroom. Special circumstances require special measures and adaptability from all key stakeholders including the parents, learners, teachers and the school administration.