PIMS protesters criticise PM’s health team

Islamabad : Slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan and officials leading the government’s health reforms in Pakistan echoed across the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) as the Grand Health Alliance’s protest continued Thursday for the fifth consecutive day.

Aside from the PM, the protesters criticised the PM’s Special Adviser on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, and Dr. Nausherwaan Burki—the brain behind the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance.

A significantly large number of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and staff of PIMS participated in the protest, which appears to be growing in size every passing day. The protesters were adamant to continue the strike till withdrawal of the MTI legislation.