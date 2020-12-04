Hockey was an essential part of Jamali’s life

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, who breathed his last on December 2, was a great hockey lover throughout his life.

Quite a talented player, he played at the left full back position. He was a member of the hockey team of the Aitchison College, Lahore. He went on to captain very strong teams of Government College Lahore and the Punjab University.

Both the sides included quite a few internationals of the time as well as those who later represented Pakistan. Zafarullah Jamali also appeared for the Lahore Zone against the visiting Kenyan national side in 1962. In those days, Kenya was a strong hockey nation in the international arena.

Once his playing days were over, Jamali`s love for hockey continued along with his political commitments, in a number of roles.

He was the national selector quite a few times, including stints as the Chairman Selection Committee.

When Pakistan’s hockey team last won the Olympic gold medal in 1984, Jamali was the chef de mission of the Pakistani contingent. He also remained the President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation from 2006-2008.