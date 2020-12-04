Documentary on Pak culture nominated for UNESCO event

LAHORE:Alhamra’s documentary on Pakistani culture has been nominated for the UNESCO-sponsored "Marathon of Cultural programme" in Russia.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said it is definitely an outstanding achievement. It’s a result of untiring efforts of the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) for the promotion of art and culture that Alhamra achieved a new destination on Thursday.

She said LAC submitted the documentary on Pakistani culture under the "Plant of Culture Film" programme which was selected in Russia. Alhamra is honored to represent Pakistan in the selection of 25 countries for the UNESCO Marathon of Culture, she said.

Orientation: The National Incubation Centre (NIC) welcomed a fresh batch of innovators and problem solvers to its Foundation Programme at LUMS in Lahore and BUITEMS in Quetta. According to a press release issued on Thursday, the cohorts were selected through a competitive selection process: only top 10pc of a diverse pool of 500 applicants have been invited to join the completely revamped, free-of-cost programme.

Each application was reviewed by multiple members of National Incubation Centre’s Foundation Council which includes founders of venture capital firms and successful start-ups.

National Incubation Centre Lahore’s diverse pool of entrepreneurs hail from Bahawalpur,

Faisalabad, Islamabad, Kasur and Lahore, and include Pakistan’s first Shariah compliant buy-now-pay-later service; an automatic low-cost roti making appliance; cost-efficient prosthetics for amputees that utilise 3D scanning and printing technology; logistical solutions such as

single wheel motorbike trailers to increase cargo capacity; a bio sensor chip to monitor and reduce toxins in crops and improve nutrition; identifying shoplifters in real time by using AI; an e-commerce aggregator for fashion brands that offers a curated and personalised shopping experience for buyers, and a food delivery service that empowers female entrepreneurs who prepare meals at home.

National Incubation Centre Quetta’s expanded outreach resulted in recruitment of entrepreneurs not only from Quetta but also Gwadar, Kachi, Loralai, Mastung, Panjgoor, Pishin, Sibi, and Washuk.

Inaugurating the orientation week, Saleem Ahmad, Chairman National Incubation Centre, spoke about NIC’s role in inspiring and facilitating problem solvers and said, “Over the next several months, you will embark on a transformative journey with members of your cohort, guided by committed mentorship of business leaders and instruction from LUMS faculty and international technical experts. You will acquire skills necessary to transform your ideas into a thoughtful and investor-ready business plan.”