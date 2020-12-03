PIA transfers 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a first, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) management on Wednesday issued orders for the transfer of nearly 500 employees from Karachi to Islamabad, sources informed Geo News. According to the sources, the PIA management has asked 450 employees of the flag carrier's marketing department to shift from the port city to the capital by December 28. All PIA offices in Sindh — except the one in Larkana — have been closed, sources said, adding that the officers were first transferred from interior Sindh to Karachi. Now, PIA has issued orders for transferring the officers from Karachi to Islamabad, sources said. "The officers are suffering from severe anxiety and frustration after receiving sudden transfer orders," the sources added.