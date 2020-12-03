PTI’s Central Secretariat administrator appointed

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader Zahid Hussain Kazmi has been appointed administrator of the party’s Central Secretariat. According to a statement issued by the central media department, a formal notification has been issued for the appointment of Zahid Hussain Kazmi as the administrator of the PTI Central Secretariat.

The notification has been issued by central secretary general Amir Mahmood Kiani. Kazmi will continue to serve as the central vice president in the central governing body of the PTI. In addition, he will be responsible for the administrative affairs of the party’s Central Secretariat and as the administrator Central Secretariat Zahid Hussain Kazmi will also be authorised to monitor the performance of all the secretaries of the party. According to the notification, the administrator will also review the appointments of all the secretaries of the Central Secretariat.