Up to 13 areas in Peshawar placed under smart lockdown

PESHAWAR: The district administration placed 13 areas of the provincial capital under a smart lockdown due to rising cases of coronavirus as another doctor lost life to the viral infection on Wednesday.

A notification issued here said the areas included Hayatabad Phase-VI and VII, Park Road, Old Jamrud Road, University Town, Hayatabad Industrial Estate, Wazir Dhand Canal, Gulberg, Stadium and Qayyum Sports Complex.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar said that the lockdown was imposed in the light of the decisions of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

The official added that all sorts of movement and activities would be banned in the mentioned areas.

However, only essential services, including general stores, medical stores, tandoors would remain open.

In another development, the KP government banned all indoor dining in restaurants and hotels throughout the province and allowed only takeaway.

According to a notification issued by KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department, the decision was taken in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, as per directives of the NCOC and declaration of health emergency in the province.

The violators would face legal proceedings and penalty under the relevant law, the notification added.

Meanwhile, another doctor died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rising the number of doctors losing lives to the infectious disease to 25.

The latest victim of the viral infection was Dr Mohammad Farooq, additional hospital director Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu.

He had been admitted to Northwest General Hospital in Peshawar, a private but expensive health facility, and put on ventilator for the past few days but lost the battle against the Covid-19.

According to the Provincial Doctors Association, 40 health workers died of coronavirus in the province so far.

Six people had lost lives while 331 others were diagnosed with the infectious disease on Wednesday.