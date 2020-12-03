Cop on polio duty martyred in Bannu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: A cop who was performing duty during the ongoing anti-polio drive was martyred here on Wednesday, sources said.
The sources said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on the cop identified as Akhar Zaman, who was escorting a polio team. He sustained injuries in the firing and was rushed to the Kahlifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu, where he succumbed to his injuries.
It may be mentioned that a brother of the martyred cop, who was serving in the FC, was also martyred in an attack some time back.