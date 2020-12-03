CDA issues notices for water wasting

Islamabad : Department of Water Supply of Capital Development Authority (CDA) issued more than 30 notices to the citizens upon wasting water in last three weeks, says a press release.

The water pipes repaired at more than 50 places, more than 20 tube wells repaired upon the complaints, repairing of water tankers, and all the other necessary steps for ensuring the water supply to citizens have been taken.

According to detail, upon the special directions of the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmad regarding the provision of water to the citizens of Islamabad the department of water supply is working whole heartedly. Steps are being taken for repairing of pipe lines, tube wells, and motors. Tankers of the department of water supply are working day and night for providing water to citizens.

During last three weeks the department of water supply restored water supply in the areas including National Park area, sector I-10, sector G-10/3, Rawal Dam, H-9, H-10, G-6, G-11, G-9, G-10, F-6, F-7, F-8, F-9, F-10, I-9, I-10, H-10, Humak town, Pana Faqiraan and others.

The citizens to whom the notices have been issued for wasting water have been asked overcome the issue of water waste and report the authority in the written form.