Dismissed cop among two arrested by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers on Wednesday arrested two suspects, including a dismissed cop, allegedly involved in robberies among other crimes.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said they carried out a raid in Karachiâ€™s east district and apprehended Shahrukh alias Leon and Waqar Ahmed who were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

In October this year, he said Waqar, a drug addict and a dismissed cop, robbed a citizen standing outside the Star Bakery in the Mehmoodabad neighbourhood. He said the robbery had been recorded in a CCTV camera.

Similarly, he said a CCTV footage had shown Shahrukh robbing a citizen present inside a car parked outside the Model Park in Mehmoodabad. The spokesman said weapons were found in the possession of the arrested suspects who were later handed over to police for further legal action.