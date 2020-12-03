PID delegation visits VU

LAHORE : A delegation of officers from the Press Information Department (PID) Lahore visited the Virtual University of Pakistan head office on Wednesday. The delegation was received by GM Marketing Virtual University Rubina Ali.

The officials in the delegation included PID DG Saeed Sheikh, Deputy Director Uzma Saleem, Deputy Director Ishrat Akhtar and Information officer Sameera Liaquat. PID Officials attended a meeting chaired by the Rector Virtual University Naeem Tariq along with GM Marketing VU Rubina Ali and GM VTV Babar Ali.

Matters related to news media and improving coordination between the Press Information Department and Virtual University were discussed. The delegation visited various departments of the university and was also given a presentation on the functioning and rapid growth of Virtual University. The delegation acknowledged the important role of Virtual University in provision of quality education across Pakistan and abroad.