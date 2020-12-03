Volunteers’ training begins

LAHORE : The 4th National Challenge for Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs)/Volunteers opened at Emergency Services Academy here on Wednesday. A total of 39 CERTs/Volunteers teams from all over Pakistan will participate in three days challenge ceremony from December 2, 4.

Out of these, 14 teams including Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Narowal, Hafizabad, TT Singh, Pakpattan, Sialkot Warden, Jhelum Warden, and Sargodha participated in the ceremony on the first day whereas, 25 teams of remaining will participate in the second and third day, respectively. Director General Punjab Emergency Officer, Dr Rizwan Naseer, formally inaugurated the challenge.