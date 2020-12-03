Addict tortures mother

LAHORE : A man tortured his mother in Islampura area here on Wednesday. Accused Usman, who was a drug addict, tortured his mother, Shahnaz Bibi. He shaved her head, broke her arms and attacked her with a chaff cutter. Police arrested the accused. SP City Sarfraz Ahmad visited the house of the victim. He shifted her to hospital. He offered her flowers as good wishes for speedy recovery.

Arrested: Three accused involved in murder of a man have been arrested. The accused, identified as Gohar, Amjad and Qurban, were arrested for killing a man, Waqar Ahmad who was murdered after Gohar’s, the main accused’s, girlfriend had complained to him that the victim teased her.

Man dies: A man died after a tractor-trolley full of bricks fell on him here on Wednesday. Five people riding on a trolley full of bricks were on their way when they reached near Rohi Drain in Bajian Chowk, Raiwind Road, their vehicle overturned. As a result, Muhammad Asif and Mudassar Yaqub came under the vehicle. A rescue team reached the spot and evacuated the victims, and shifted them to a nearby hospital, where Mudassar could not survive.

Man hit to death: A 50-year-old man died in a road accident at Nawab Town on Wednesday. Victim Ashraf was on his way on a bike near Ali Razaabad on Riaiwind Road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit and injured him.