Zubair Ghauri passes away

LAHORE : Zubair Shafi Ghauri, elder brother of Aamir Ghauri, Editor, The News Islamabad, passed away Wednesday morning here. He suffered a heart attack three weeks ago and went through two stenting procedures at Punjab Institute of Cardiology. A BS-21 civil servant from the 15th Common, Zubair Ghauri recently retired from Pakistan Railways as Additional General Manager (Traffic).

His funeral prayers will take place after Zohr prayers today (Thursday) at 105-B, Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, near University of Management & Technology (UMT), Johar Town Lahore. Railways Minister Sh Rasheed Ahmad has lauded the services of the deceased. According to press release issued by Pakistan Railways, Ghauri worked on top positions in the railways department. He represented Pakistan Railways abroad. He is credited with the launch of Azadi Train, Xmas Train, establishment of railways cultural museums and publication of Train Travel magazine.

Before joining the railways in 1987, he served as lecturer in history and Urdu in various . He was published writer and poet with special interest in history and archaeology. His works includes: Uch Sharif (Saqafat, aasar-e-qadamat, azmat), Moultan (douran-e-muhasra, ma’baad), Ravi Kinaray Kee Bastian, Nairang-e-Iran, Soch Safina (poetry), Thal of the Sindh Sagar Doab during the Indus Saga and an incomplete book.