Thu Dec 03, 2020
December 3, 2020

30 corona patients die

Lahore

LAHORE : Thirty corona patients died and another 778 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday. The death toll reached 3,066 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 120,356 in the province.

