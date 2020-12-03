30 corona patients die

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Thirty corona patients died and another 778 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday. The death toll reached 3,066 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 120,356 in the province.