Thai PM wins crucial legal battle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bangkok: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, under pressure from months of street protests, survived a legal challenge Wednesday over his living arrangements that could have seen him thrown out of office.
The kingdom’s nine-judge constitutional court ruled that Prayut was not guilty of conflict of interest by living in an army residence after leaving the military.