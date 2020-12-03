close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
AFP
December 3, 2020

Thai PM wins crucial legal battle

World

AFP
December 3, 2020

Bangkok: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, under pressure from months of street protests, survived a legal challenge Wednesday over his living arrangements that could have seen him thrown out of office.

The kingdom’s nine-judge constitutional court ruled that Prayut was not guilty of conflict of interest by living in an army residence after leaving the military.

