Plight of the poor

The Covid-19 outbreak has badly affected Pakistan’s economy. Problems created by a sudden surge in unemployment were even more worsened by rising inflation. Poor households were left on their own to deal with their financial problems. Unfortunately, aside from a couple of non-government organisations, there’s not one state-owned institution that takes care of the poor and vulnerable.

No one is willing to listen to the problems faced by the poor. Many people are struggling to get food on the table. The government needs to create job opportunities for the people and take steps to bridge the widening gap between the country’s haves and have-nots.

Muhammad Usman

Islamabad