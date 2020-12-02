close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
AFP
December 2, 2020

Newcastle-Villa game under threat due to virus outbreak

Sports

AFP
December 2, 2020

LONDON: Newcastle´s Premier League game with Aston Villa on Friday is under threat due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, according to media reports.

Newcastle have closed their training ground and it is not expected to re-open until Wednesday at the earliest, The Guardian said. Magpies manager Steve Bruce had already cancelled training on Sunday after four players and a member of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus last week.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the club learned that more players tested positive when the latest batch of results were returned on Monday.

The whole first team squad and staff have been told to self-isolate at home. Bruce was already without five first team players for last Friday´s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

