CM Mahmood Khan wants BS programme in KP colleges

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Higher Education Department to take necessary measures for launching BS programme in all colleges of the province and launch a second shift on need basis.

He issued the directives while chairing a progress review meeting of the Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department here on Tuesday, said an official handout.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, Secretary Finance Atif Ur Rehman, Secretary Communication & Works Ijaz Ansari, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the participants about the overall performance and initiatives undertaken by the department, it was told 19 new colleges had been established in different districts in the last two years while work on the establishment of 51 more was in progress. It was informed that some 1,900 new posts of lecturers had been recently approved to overcome the deficiency of lectures in colleges. An amount of Rs2.545.825 billion had been sanctioned for providing missing facilities in 177 colleges.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to make the newly established colleges functional in all respects without any delay. Stressing the need for restructuring the department along modern lines, the chief minister directed the officials concerned to submit proposals to this effect. He also ordered for early completion of the restructuring process of the Education Testing and Evaluation Authority.

Earlier, the forum was apprised that a total of 89 development projects of the Higher Education Department had been reflected in the current Annual Development Program, while some 44 projects were due for completion during the current financial year.

The participants were informed that the BS blocks had been completed in the 12 different colleges of the province while Rs1154 million were released for development of science labs, provision of furniture, machineries and other facilities in the colleges. It was added that the BS Commerce Programme had been extended to all commerce colleges of the province whereas BS program in other subjects had been extended to 113 colleges so far.

Under the “Stoory Da Pakhtunkhwa Scholarship programme”, Rs15.48 million were disbursed amongst students during the current financial year.

Similarly in order to meet the financial requirements of the universities, bailout packages had been provided to universities. Rs250 million were extended to Peshawar University, Rs100 million for Agriculture University Peshawar, Rs138 million for Abdul Wali Khan University, Rs100 million for Gomal University and Rs100 million for Islamia College.

It was further informed that furniture and books worth Rs32 million have been purchased for various libraries of the province and a second shift launched in the public libraries.

Briefing about the training activities, the forum was informed that 4,233 teachers and 160 principals and others have been trained so far under the Higher Education Academy for Research and Training.