Gang busted

Islamabad: Aabpara police team has arrested four persons of a criminals’ gang involved in incident of dacoity and street crime and recovered weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (City Zone) Omer Khan constituted police team under supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan to ensure arrest of criminals.