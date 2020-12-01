Lewis Hamilton signs up to steer Radio 4 show

Lewis Hamilton will steer the Today programme as guest editor of the BBC Radio 4 show.

The Formula One Champion, 35, is one of several big names who will run the early-morning programme over the festive period.

Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, Britain’s first black female bishop, Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, and Bake Off judge Prue Leith are also among the guest editors.

Booker Prize-winning author Margaret Atwood and director of the Wellcome Trust Sir Jeremy Farrar also feature among the editing line-up.

They will take over the show on one of the days between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Previous guest editors have included the Duke of Sussex, artist David Hockney, actress Angelina Jolie and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Today editor Owenna Griffiths said: “Since they were first introduced back in 2003, guest editors have become an indispensable annual event, bringing novel ideas and unexpected perspectives to the familiar world of daily news.

“At the end of this exceptional year, I believe we have a line-up that will help us to make sense of 2020 as well as bringing a little welcome festive cheer.”