Covid-19 wave 12 corona patients die, 524 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE: Twelve corona patients died and 524 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday.

The toll of fatalities reached 2,991 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 119,035 in the province.

Out of a total of 119,035 infections in Punjab, as many as 116,255 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,825 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,980,311 in the province.

After 2,991 fatalities and recovery of a total of 98,445 patients, 17,599 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.