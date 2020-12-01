KMC to reclaim its huts at Hawkesbay

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator and the cityâ€™s commissioner, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, has cancelled the allotment of all the corporationâ€™s huts at Hawkesbay and directed its land department to take control of the huts.

All those who had been allotted the huts have been issued notices and action would be taken against defaulters.

The administrator said that there were 254 huts of the corporation that had been allotted for three years. He added that all the huts would be auctioned as per the market value as it would increase the department's revenue.

Shallwani said he had taken the decision to reclaim the huts in order to make good use of the KMC's assets and increase its revenue to provide better civic facilities to the people.

He directed the land department to make the process of allotment and rent transparent.

The administrator said the huts at the Hawkesbay were a source of entertainment for the people and it was the responsibility of the KMC to provide facilities to the people.

On the other hand, on directives of Shallwani, the KMC works department on Monday repaired street lights on Sharea Faisal, Karsaz road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, University Road and Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani Road. The administrator had directed KMC Works Director General Shabeehul Hassan Zaidi to maintain street lights on the roads under the administrative control of the KMC.

Shallwani also issued directives for carrying out renovation of footpaths and plantation. He said that after the construction of some roads, an improvement had been observed in the flow of traffic on them.