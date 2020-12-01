JI to launch long march on Islamabad

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has warned that that if government did not improve governance then JI would launch a long march on Islamabad.

The JI leader demanded the government bring down inflation and create employment opportunities for millions of jobless youths.

In a statement here Monday, he alleged that the PTI government broke all previous records of bad governance and its flawed policies forced the people to take to the streets. He said holding peaceful protest was right to every individual and political party under the Article 16, 18 and 19 of the Constitution. He demanded the government allow political parties to hold peaceful protest. He said the JI postponed the rallies for two weeks considering the pandemic but it did not mean that the campaign against the government policies ended. Senator Siraj-ul-Haq also submitted an adjournment motion against the sacking of Pakistan Steel Mills workers in the Senate, demanding the government immediately restore the employees.

Sahulat bazaar: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Provincial Secretary Mines & Mineral Department Amir Ijaz Akbar visited Khushab's Sahulat Bazaar.

The provincial secretary checked the prices of essential commodities and reprimanded the shopkeepers for overcharging and took action against them. Amir Ijaz also checked the quality of food items. The Punjab government would go to great lengths to provide affordable and quality essential commodities to its people, he said adding no one would be allowed to exceed the rates fixed by the government. The government will take strict and immediate action against the shopkeepers who sell at higher prices than the fixed rates, he warned.