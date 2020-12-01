Another cop tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE : Another policeman in Lahore has tested positive for Covid-19.

The recent case has been reported in Elite Police Training Centre Bedian Road. The victim has been identified as Nauman of Ali Company. The victim belongs to Sahiwal. Symptoms in his colleagues were also reported. They all have been put into isolation in a hostel. The news has spread panic among the recruits inside the centre. Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Hammad Abid has ordered observing Covid-19 SOPs. He asked the field officers not to follow SOPs.