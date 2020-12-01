The excessive consumption of single-use plastic bags is still rampant in the country, which has led to uncontrollable plastic pollution. More than 3.3 million tonnes of plastic are wasted each year in Pakistan. The authorities concerned need to pay attention to this serious issue. The ecosystem is badly affected by the excessive use of plastic. At some places, paper and cloth bags are being used.

However, such places are only a few. The government's step for eradication of plastic bags must be endorsed by the public by using paper, cloth or other reusable bags. This step will largely contribute towards reducing plastic waste. We are responsible for keeping our environment clean and green. All of us should do our bit to resolve this problem.

Muhammad Bakar

Rawalpindi