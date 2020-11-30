‘Profiteering not to be tolerated’

MULTAN: South Punjab Housing Secretary Liaqat Ali Chattha on Sunday said that profiteering would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that provision of quality commodities on cheaper rates was being ensured. He expressed these views during his visit to the Vegetable Market, Sahulat Bazaars and flourmills at DG Khan. He said that they were reviewing rates of commodities at bazaars, flourmills and vegetables markets and quality while monitoring process would remain continue in future also.

He said that provincial government would continue initiatives to provide relief to masses.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of commodities and added that provision of quality commodities to citizens on cheaper rates included in priorities.

He informed that uplift schemes including clean water facility were underway and steps were being taken to complete these schemes as early as possible. He said that they were striving to resolve the issues faced by the people of the South Punjab.