Shopkeepers held

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 13 shopkeepers and sealed nine shops for overcharging customers.

The administration officials inspected 287 shops in several bazaars in the district and arrested 13 shopkeepers for overcharging the customers. The officials arrested the shopkeepers and registered a first information report against five of them.

The officials also sealed nine shops, directing the shopkeepers to charge customers in accordance with the government notified price-list. Meanwhile, the drug regulatory authority with the assistance of the district administration raided a house in Yakatoot and recovered a huge quantity of expired medicines.