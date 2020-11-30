Dysfunctional lights leave curvy track in darkness

Islamabad : The majority of the lights, enroute Monal restaurant, are dysfunctional for since long, posing a grave threat to life and properties of motorists, who swarmed the lovely tourist location especially after sunset to take a glimpse of the glittering city from the hilltop.

More than half of the lights along the nine km hilly route, having many dangerous sharp curves, require Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) urgent attention for overhauling to ensure tourists and locals safety. Talking to this agency, Ishfaq Ahmed said he narrowly escaped an accident last week after he encountered a drove of pigs enroute Monal that appeared suddenly from green areas along the hills.

The motorist, who visited the Monal restaurant along with his family, said he was lucky enough to escape the accident, adding, the situation needed rectification measures from authorities concerned to save the life and properties of people. Ijaz Ahmed, a motorcyclist from Rawalpindi, said in his opinion, two-wheelers were more prone to accidents on the route along Daman-i-Koh as motorists coming from the opposite side use high beams, creating more visibility problem due to darkness on the road.

He also urged for early restoration of the out-of-order lights for public safety under its newly launched initiative of the Light up Islamabad, aimed at restoring the beauty of the capital city. A foreign visitor said his dream came true as he finally visited the place after waiting for this day for the last couple of days, but he regretted that the place was deprived of the major facility needed for the tourists' safety.