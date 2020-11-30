close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
AFP
November 30, 2020

French ship rescues 45 migrants

AFP
November 30, 2020

LILLE, France: Forty-five migrants "including a pregnant woman and children" were rescued on Saturday in the English Channel after their improvised boat found itself "in trouble" off Dunkirk, French authorities said.

Several of the people "appeared to be in a state of hypothermia" after being brought aboard a patrol ship, the French prefecture in charge of the Channel and North Sea said in a statement.

