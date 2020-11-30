French ship rescues 45 migrants

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LILLE, France: Forty-five migrants "including a pregnant woman and children" were rescued on Saturday in the English Channel after their improvised boat found itself "in trouble" off Dunkirk, French authorities said.
Several of the people "appeared to be in a state of hypothermia" after being brought aboard a patrol ship, the French prefecture in charge of the Channel and North Sea said in a statement.