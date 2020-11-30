Ending violence against women stressed

LAHORE : White Ribbon Campaign Pakistan arranged ‘White Ribbon Ride’ to end violence against women in collaboration with ‘Crazy Horse’ and HOG Pakistan.

Motorcycle riders holding White Ribbon flags and white ribbon placed on their jackets and helmets departed from Lahore Polo Club and reached Indigo Heights. With passion and purpose, the group rode across Jail Road, Main Boulevard, Liberty Market and Hussain Chowk to highlight the message of White Ribbon.

The activity was the part of 16 Days of Activism to End Violence against Women, commemorated each year starting November 25 to December 10.

It was men reaching out to men in which bikers spread the message that beating women or violence against women is not okay. The riders took a pledge never to commit, excuse and remain silent about violence against women. They invited other men to join the men’s movement to end violence against women. A movement launched by the men who are not afraid to stop violence against women. Talking to the media CEO White Ribbon Omer Aftab said, “We need millions of men as agents of change to end violence against women.” Eradicating violence against women from society is not possible without engaging men, he said.

One of the representatives of the bikers’ group showed deep concern for the victims of violence and said a good Muslim and a good human being would never harm any woman around him and we must protect the women suffering from violence.

interfaith harmony: The Interactive Resource Centre (IRC) Lahore and the US Embassy Islamabad launched Connect Pakistan, a digital campaign, on interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence. A private TV hosted the launch ceremony through a webinar and live sessions on its Facebook and YouTube pages. Attendees included US Embassy representatives, digital media professionals, journalists, academics, NGOs and youth. The launching ceremony featured key-note addresses by the Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs of the US Embassy, Ray Castillo and TV Director Risham Waseem.

Condolences: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Higher Education Department Punjab and other staff members have expressed grief over the sad demise of Ms Nuzhat Jameel, Associate Professor, Political Science, who died due to Covid-19. In their condolence message, ACS HED Punjab Irum Bukhari, Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed and others prayed that may Allah bless her with the highest ranks in Jannah.