Three BLA 'terrorists' arrested from Khuzdar

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police and FC in their joint operation Saturday claimed to have arrested three alleged terrorists in Khuzdar. The CTD spokesperson said the three terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were arrested in a raid in Khuzdar while three of their accomplices escaped.

A Kalashnikov, 25kg of explosives and remote control devices were also seized from the hideout of the terrorists while investigation is under way.