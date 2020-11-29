Southampton determined to cause problems for United

SOUTHAMPTON: Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl feels his side might have to turn “nasty” when they look to end Manchester United’s impressive away Premier League run today (Sunday).

The Red Devils head to St Mary’s Stadium out to extend their winning streak to eight straight league victories on the road, stretching back to ‘Project Restart’ last summer. Hasenhuttl’s well-drilled side, though, bring an impressive record of their own into Sunday’s match, unbeaten in the last seven games which put them into the top six.

Despite United struggling for consistency this season, especially in the league at Old Trafford, on their day Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are a match for anyone — as proved in the midweek 4-1 Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Hasenhuttl, however, knows Southampton must bring their own best form, no matter which United might turn up come kick-off. “If they would have more consistent, high performances, then they would be top of the table,” the Southampton boss said.

“They are not at the moment and the reason for that is they have not had such a high performance every week — and you never know what you are going to get. On some days they are amazing and on some days they are struggling, so it is about how much of an issue we give them with our way which we play.

“That is the reason why we try always to concentrate on what we are doing. If we do well, if we do every part of the game in a way we can do, in a nasty way for every opponent, then we have a chance to take something.

“But in such games you need everything — you need the luck at the right moment, a clinical finish, don’t give too many chances away, because they will score otherwise, and the rest is about fighting for everything.”

Despite his own side’s impressive current form, Hasenhuttl knows the hard work must continue. “In the last weeks, we have seen some good progress in our game,” the Austrian said. “Still now it is not getting easy winning games in the future. It is getting more and more difficult because opponents will watch us and analyse us.